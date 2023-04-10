Person found dead in alley on near west side from apparent gunshot wounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a suspected shooting on the near west side.

IMPD officers responded to a call for a person down on the near King Avenue and 10th Street around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Upon arrival, officers were notified of the person lying in the alley by a person on their way to work.

The person had apparent gunshot wounds and was dead at the time of being located.

Detectives with IMPD are unsure of exactly when the incident took place at this time, but believe it took place sometime during the overnight hours from Sunday into Monday.

Anyone in the area with information is asked to call detective James Hunt at 317-327-3475 or by leaving an anonymous tip at 317-262-TIPS.