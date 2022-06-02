Watch
Person found dead in Greenwood apartment after report of shooting, police say

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 7:20 PM, Jun 02, 2022
GREENWOOD — Police after investigating after a person was found killed in an apartment late Thursday.

About 7:15 p.m., officers remained at the scene where the deceased person was found at the Courts of Valle Vista apartment complex, said Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matth Fillenwarth.

Police were dispatched about 5:02 p.m. to the apartment complex for a report of gunshots, Fillenwarth said. The complex is in the 700 block of Connors Drive.

"We are working it as a homicide," Fillenwarth said.

The victim's age and sex were not immediately available.

No one else was injured, Fillenwarth said.

Anyone with more information may contact Greenwood police at 317-882-9191.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

