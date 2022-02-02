Person found dead inside room at healthcare center, IMPD investigating 'suspicious' circumstances

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating the "suspicious" circumstances surrounding the death of a person found Wednesday morning inside a room at a healthcare facility.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said homicide detectives have responded to the facility in the 7400 block of Madison Avenue, and are investigating. This is near East Stop 10 Road.

One person has been detained, Foley said.

Additional details, including the identities of those involved and the circumstances surrounding the death, haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).