Person found dead inside room at healthcare center, IMPD investigating 'suspicious' circumstances

IMPD said one person has been detained after a person was found dead at a healthcare facility
Posted at 10:18 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 10:18:37-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating the "suspicious" circumstances surrounding the death of a person found Wednesday morning inside a room at a healthcare facility.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said homicide detectives have responded to the facility in the 7400 block of Madison Avenue, and are investigating. This is near East Stop 10 Road.

One person has been detained, Foley said.

Additional details, including the identities of those involved and the circumstances surrounding the death, haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

