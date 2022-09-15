Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Person found dead, possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side

IMPD
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Smith, Andrew
IMPD
Posted at 7:02 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 07:02:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead — and possibly shot — early Thursday on the city's east side.

Officers found the person unresponsive while they responded about 6:10 a.m. to the 7300 block of Taos Trail for a welfare check, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is in a subdivision near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Shadeland Avenue.

The person was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't specified their age or sex.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not yet disclosed their identity.

"Preliminary information suggests the individual may have been shot, but that has not been confirmed. This is currently a death investigation," said IMPD Officer Samone Burris in an email.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Queen Elizabeth II has died: Now, what happens to her beloved dogs? | IMPD adding 214 new license plate readers to city streets this week | Broad Ripple lounge owner opens second Las Vegas-themed bar in Lawrence | Richmond officer Seara Burton moved to hospice facility | Kokomo man killed at Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE