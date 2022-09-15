Person found dead, possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead — and possibly shot — early Thursday on the city's east side.

Officers found the person unresponsive while they responded about 6:10 a.m. to the 7300 block of Taos Trail for a welfare check, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is in a subdivision near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Shadeland Avenue.

The person was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't specified their age or sex.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not yet disclosed their identity.

"Preliminary information suggests the individual may have been shot, but that has not been confirmed. This is currently a death investigation," said IMPD Officer Samone Burris in an email.

This is a developing story.