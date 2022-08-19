Woman found shot and killed at hotel on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found shot and killed Friday morning at a hotel on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10:20 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn in the 8100 block of North Shadeland Avenue. This is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.

Officers arrived and found a woman with at least one gunshot wound who was dead, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said. A person of interest was near the scene and taken into custody.

Officers were dispatched about 20 minutes before to the hotel on the report of a person shot but didn't locate a victim, Burris said. They were later called back to the scene and this time were directed to a specific room where they found the woman who was shot.

Additional details, including the name of the person who died, haven't been released.

Burris is asking anyone who was in the area or may have heard anything to call detectives.

Anyone with information should call IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

