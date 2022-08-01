Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Person killed in hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' west side, police say

hit and run 6400 west 34th st
WRTV/Shea Goodpastor
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday, Aug. 1, in the 6400 block of West 34th Street on Indianapolis' west side, police say.
hit and run 6400 west 34th st
Posted at 6:32 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 06:32:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday on the city's west side, police say.

Officers found the victim, a male, while responding about 4:10 a.m. to the 6400 block of West 34th Street for a report of a person down in the street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road.

An investigation found the male had been struck by a driver who fled the scene, according to police. A description of the vehicle involved wasn't immediately available.

Officials haven't disclosed the victim's age and identity.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis | WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!