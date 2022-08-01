Person killed in hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' west side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday on the city's west side, police say.

Officers found the victim, a male, while responding about 4:10 a.m. to the 6400 block of West 34th Street for a report of a person down in the street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road.

An investigation found the male had been struck by a driver who fled the scene, according to police. A description of the vehicle involved wasn't immediately available.

Officials haven't disclosed the victim's age and identity.

This is a developing story.