INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting late Thursday on the city's west side, police said.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Bertha Court for a report of a gunshot victim, said IMPD spokeswoman Samone Burris.

The person died from their injuries.

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.