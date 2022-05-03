Person killed in shooting at gas station on Indianapolis' east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died after they were shot at a gas station on the city's east side Tuesday, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:45 p.m. to the Citgo gas station at 1856 N. Rural St., according to IMPD Officer William Young.

There, the victim was found wounded and transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

Young said at 6:08 p.m. that the victim had been pronounced dead. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Young said.

This is a developing story.