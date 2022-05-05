Vehicle sought in fatal shooting, carjacking at gas station is found, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A car sought by police in connection with a suspected homicide this week has been located and recovered, officials said Thursday.

The orange 2008 GMC Hummer H3 belonged to Gary Underwood, 46, the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday at a Citgo gas station in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police made the announcement in a Tweet at 3:22 p.m. Thursday. They did not say whether a suspect has been identified or is in custody.

--UPDATE-- The Hummer reference this homicide has been located and recovered. No additional information is being released at this time. https://t.co/EcWfTjdLpA — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 5, 2022

Officers found Underwood shot while responding about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the gas station 1856 N. Rural St. He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

WRTV/Dave Marren A person was shot at the Citgo gas station at 1856 N. Rural St. and later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the suspect was attempting to steal Underwood's car when he shot him.

Underwood's family says he is the father of six girls. His wife told WRTV she's desperate for information on why someone took his life.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, with a slender build between 5 feet and 7-10 inches tall. The man was seen wearing a blue Adidas hooded sweatshirt and red and black shoes.

IMPD said it is using surveillance video captured by the cameras outside the gas station in the investigation.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Detective Ryan Clark at 317-327-3475 or Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.