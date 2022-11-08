Person killed in shooting near trailer park Indianapolis' southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot to death near a trailer park Tuesday afternoon on the city's southwest side, police say.

This is the 200th confirmed homicide in Indianapolis since the beginning of 2022, police say.

Officers found the victim shot while responding about 1:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't provided additional information.

An investigation is ongoing.

