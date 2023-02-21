Person shoots, kills man who allegedly kicked in their apartment door overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting at a northeast side apartment.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 7600 block of Bayview Club Drive for a person shot. At the scene they located a man critically injured. The man was transported to St. Vincent Hospital — where they eventually died.

Detectives at the scene learned from the person responsible for the shooting that the person shot had kicked in the door of their apartment. In addition, the person responsible is cooperating with detectives, according to IMPD.

The identity of the person shot will not be released until the Marion County Coroner's Office notifies next of kin.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.