Employee shot at McDonald's on Indianapolis' east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A McDonald's employee was shot Tuesday afternoon in a bathroom on the east side restaurant, police say.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. to the restaurant, 7822 Brookville Rd., which is in the Raymond Park neighborhood, for a report of a shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of Brookville and South Franklin roads.

The employee was said to be "awake and breathing" at last check, police said.

"There was some type of altercation and the employee was injured with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Police haven't released additional details.

This is a developing story.