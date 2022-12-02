Person shot, killed on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting early Friday on the city's south side.

Officers found the male victim while responding before 5:30 a.m. to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of West Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris told WRTV a child was located at the scene but was removed safely. They were not harmed.

All persons involved are being questioned by investigators, according to IMPD.

Police say there is no known threat to the public.

This is a developing story.