INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.

Officers found the victim while responding about 2:30 p.m. to the 700 block of North Holmes Avenue for a report of a shooting. They were initial said to be in critical condition and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details, including the victim's age and identity, haven't been released.

This is a developing story.