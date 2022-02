INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot to death late Monday on the city's northwest side.

Officers responded after receiving a report of a shooting after 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of West 34th Place, said IMPD spokeswoman Samone Burris.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, Burris said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.