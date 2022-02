CARMEL — One person is dead and another is in a hospital after they were attacked late Monday in the city's Woodland Springs neighborhood.

Carmel responded about 6 p.m. to the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive, according to Sgt. D.J. Schoeff.

Both victims are adults.

The suspect was taken into custody in southern Indiana, Schoeff said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.