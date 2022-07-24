Watch Now
Person struck by car in hit-and-run on east side, police says

Smith, Andrew
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jul 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Saturday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD responded to a call at South Chester Avenue. This is near Prospect Avenue and Southeastern Avenue.

IMPD reported that police are investigating whether this incident was intentional.

No other information has been released.

