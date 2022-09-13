Plainfield police ask for help locating man wanted for weekend motel shooting

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect stemming from the weekend shooting outside of a hotel on Main Street.

According to police, two charges of murder and three charges of attempted murder have been filed against 28-year-old Dalonny Dion Rodgers. He allegedly killed Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela and Alfredo Garcia outside of the White House Suites Saturday.

Two other victims are still hospitalized after being shot.

According to police, Rodgers is from Indianapolis and has not yet been apprehended.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts that can lead to his arrest can contact the Plainfield Police Department anonymously through the PPD Crime Tip Line at 317-754-5200 or call Crime Stopper at 317-262-TIPS.