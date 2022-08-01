Police investigating shooting death on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death early Monday on the city's north side, police say.

Officers found the deceased male while responding about 2:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the 7100 block of Kingsford Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the male in a grassy area near the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

His age and identity weren't immediately clear.

Police haven't released additional details.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).