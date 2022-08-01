Police investigating shooting death on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death early Monday on the city's north side, police say.
Officers found the deceased male while responding about 2:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the 7100 block of Kingsford Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
When police arrived, they found the male in a grassy area near the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.
His age and identity weren't immediately clear.
Police haven't released additional details.
Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).
TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis | WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky