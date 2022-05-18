Prosecutor: Indiana officer who fatally shot armed motorist was justified

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says a southern Indiana police officer who fatally shot a stranded motorist who opened fire on him was justified in doing so.

The News and Tribune reports Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said during a news conference Wednesday that the Palmyra reserve police officer nearly was struck by a shotgun blast fired by 31-year-old Justin Moore of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Schalk said he and other authorities extensively reviewed the officer’s body and dashboard camera footage as well as camera footage captured on a private property.

The shotgun blast Monday night killed a volunteer firefighter who had stopped to help, 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan of Corydon.