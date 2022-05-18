Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Prosecutor: Indiana officer who fatally shot armed motorist was justified

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:31 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 18:36:51-04

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says a southern Indiana police officer who fatally shot a stranded motorist who opened fire on him was justified in doing so.

The News and Tribune reports Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said during a news conference Wednesday that the Palmyra reserve police officer nearly was struck by a shotgun blast fired by 31-year-old Justin Moore of Owensboro, Kentucky.

PREVIOUS | Shooting along Indiana highway where SUV was stopped kills 2

Schalk said he and other authorities extensively reviewed the officer’s body and dashboard camera footage as well as camera footage captured on a private property.

The shotgun blast Monday night killed a volunteer firefighter who had stopped to help, 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan of Corydon.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!