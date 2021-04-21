Prosecutor: Shots fired by deputy, officer during chase in Delaware County were justified

MUNCIE — The Delaware County Prosecutor said the actions of a sheriff's deputy and Muncie Police Department officer who fired shots during a chase in March were legally justified.

Jonathan Levi Allen, 28, was shot and killed by a Muncie Police Department officer during the chase on March 3.

Allen fired several shots at civilians and law enforcement officers during the chase throughout Delaware County, according to press releases from Indiana State Police and Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

A Delaware County Sheriff's Office deputy fired two shots at Allen near Selma after Allen fired shots towards the deputy, striking the deputy's car, Hoffman said. The shots fired by the deputy did not strike Allen.

The chase ended near West Centennial Avenue and Wheeling Avenue in Muncie when a Muncie Police Department officer fired one shot at Allen and struck him, Hoffman said. The office is a "highly trained veteran police officer who is a member of the SWAT Team," and was riding in the passenger seat of another officer's vehicle.

Allen was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and died on March 10, Indiana State Police announced on April 2.

Hoffman said their actions were done "in self-defense and defense of others."

The names of the officers and deputies involved in the incident weren't released.

"When criminal charges are not filed against a person, the policy and practice of this Office has been to not publically name the person or persons," Hoffman said in the release.

One weapon was found outside Allen's vehicle and one weapon was found inside.

