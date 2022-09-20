Red truck stolen from gas station with toddler in the backseat

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a red vehicle that was stolen from a gas station with a toddler in the backseat.

WRTV Investigates sources say the vehicle was stolen from the Shell gas station at 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Sources say a 2-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle when it was stolen.

The vehicle is described as a 2006 Nissan Frontier with license plate number TSM709.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.