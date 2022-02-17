Watch
Repeat sex offender arrested after chat logs showed him soliciting minors: police

Posted at 4:18 PM, Feb 17, 2022
RANDOLPH COUNTY — A repeat sex offender was arrested Thursday on suspicion of soliciting teen girls for sex after police were contacted by a predator catcher group.

The 40-year-old Muncie man's chat logs showed him engaged in sexual conversations with two members of the group who posed as 14-year-old girls, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.

An investigation began when police were contacted by the group, PCM: Predator Catchers Muncie. Police first met with the group on Jan. 14.

The group provided the suspect's full chat logs, which also showed he had agreed to meet one of the members he believed to be a minor, the Sheriff's Department said.

Police later obtained a warrant for the man's arrest and arrested him at his home.

The suspect faces a felony count of child solicitation, which carries a penalty of one to six years if convicted and a fine of up to $10,000.

He was previously convicted in two separate child solicitation cases, the Sheriff's Department said.

The man has not yet been formally charged in the most recent investigation.

