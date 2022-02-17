Two found dead after early morning house fire in Monticello

MONTICELLO — Two people are dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in Monticello, according to Indiana State Police.
Firefighters responded to the fully engulfed house fire around 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Lakeshore Drive, ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers said.
The identities of the two people found dead haven't been released at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Indiana State Police and the Indiana Fire Marshal.
