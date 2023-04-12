Repeat sex offender sentenced to 10 years in prison for second time

INDIANAPOLIS — A repeat sex offender in Marion County will spend the next 10 years in prison after a search found child sex abuse materials on their phone.

Jasmine Marshall, 41, formerly known as Wesley Marshall, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sex abuse materials.

Marshall was previously convicted of possession of sex abuse material in Hamilton County in 2011. Stemming from that conviction, Marshall spent three years in prison.

In 2014, Marshall was again convicted of possession of child sexual abuse material and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Upon release from that time served in 2021, Marshall moved into a halfway house.

While in the halfway house, a conducted search found Marshall to be in possession of a cell phone with sex abuse material again.

At the time of this search, Marshall was prohibited from owning a computer or internet-enabled device that did not comply with the U.S. Parole & Probation Office’s Computer Restriction and Monitoring Program.

“Undeterred by two prior prison sentences, this defendant persisted in seeking out these vile images of child sexual abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers. “Pedophiles traffic in child sexual abuse materials online because gratifying their sexual interest in children is more important to them then the safety or dignity of survivors. Circulation of abuse images exacerbates the trauma already inflicted on child victims and is deserving of significant punishment. The sentence imposed today demonstrates the commitment of our Office, the FBI, and IMPD, to make our children safer by ensuring that these dangerous offenders are in prison where they belong.”

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James R. Sweeney. Judge Sweeney also ordered that Marshall be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life following her release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman, who prosecuted this case.