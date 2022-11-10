Reward up to $6,000 offered for info on person involved in arson at Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that helps investigators identify a person connected with a suspected arson last month on the city's west side.
The Wayne Township Fire Department on Thursday released photos of a person in black clothing and a skull mask who is believed to be involved with the fire, which happened Oct. 14 at Center Point Apartments, 6710 Hollow Run Drive.
Officials say the person is believed to be a male between the ages of 18-25 and is about 6 feet tall.
Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS), 800-382-4628 or online. Tips can be made anonymously.
