Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Reward up to $6,000 offered for info on person involved in arson at Indianapolis apartment complex

Wayne Twp arson suspect
Provided/Wayne Township Fire Department
Wayne Twp arson suspect
Wayne Twp arson suspect
Posted at 9:45 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 09:45:55-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that helps investigators identify a person connected with a suspected arson last month on the city's west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department on Thursday released photos of a person in black clothing and a skull mask who is believed to be involved with the fire, which happened Oct. 14 at Center Point Apartments, 6710 Hollow Run Drive.

Wayne Twp arson suspect
Wayne Twp arson suspect

Officials say the person is believed to be a male between the ages of 18-25 and is about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS), 800-382-4628 or online. Tips can be made anonymously.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE