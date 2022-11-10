Reward up to $6,000 offered for info on person involved in arson at Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that helps investigators identify a person connected with a suspected arson last month on the city's west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department on Thursday released photos of a person in black clothing and a skull mask who is believed to be involved with the fire, which happened Oct. 14 at Center Point Apartments, 6710 Hollow Run Drive.

Provided/Wayne Township Fire Department

Officials say the person is believed to be a male between the ages of 18-25 and is about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS), 800-382-4628 or online. Tips can be made anonymously.