Richmond police captain resigns, pleads guilty in criminal investigation

RICHMOND — A Richmond police Capt. has resigned from the department after he found himself at the center of a criminal investigation.

Capt. Scott Crull resigned in September, according to Richmond Police Capt. and spokesman Curt Leverton. That same month, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of refusal to aid an officer, according to court records.

That sole count was filed on Sept. 12 and Crull pleaded guilty on Sept. 21. A judge sentenced him to 90 days at Wayne County Jail, with all days suspended. he was also placed on non-reporting probation for that suspended term and was ordered to pay $185 for court costs and a $250 fine.

On top of that, he'll have to pay a $50 administrative fee and a $50 initial probation user's fee, as well as a $20 per month fee while on probation.

A release from the Richmond Police Department states that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office began investigating Crull in late November 2021 after being notified of a "concern" involving him.

The Sheriff's Office was preparing to serve a search warrant at a building in the 900 block of Salisbury Road related to suspected drug activity when Crull was seen "doing surveillance" before the warrant was served.

That information was then turned over to the Indiana State Police and an investigation was opened. At some point, afterward, Crull was placed on administrative leave and removed from his duty assignments.

ISP's Indianapolis district investigated the case, not the Pendleton District, which covers Wayne County.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said that it is common for investigations involving police officers to be turned over to outside districts to prevent any appearance of conflicts of interest.

"This investigation was due to an isolated incident and not indicative of any larger issue within the Richmond Police Department. Richmond’s Police Officers are held to the highest standard of professionalism and will continue to serve our community with honor and integrity," Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a statement.

The case was handled by Franklin County Prosecutor Christopher Huerkamp, who was assigned as a special prosecutor. He was not immediately available for comment.