Robbed at gunpoint: east side worker recounts weekend incident

INDIANAPOLIS — What happened on Sunday is still fresh on the mind of a man who works at T-Mobile on the city’s east side – near 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

“As I soon I opened the register he basically took the gun and put it against my forehead,” the worker said. “I pulled the drawer out and put it on the counter and he started taking all the money out of it."

A police report shows that the T-Mobile store was robbed on Sunday. The report shows a suspect got away with 30 iPhones valued at more than $22,000. The worker says the man forced him and a coworker to the back to open the safe where the phones were.

“I could see him go like this and rack the pistol outside the door, so I was worried that we were going to get shot,” the worker said.

He says the incident lasted about 15 minutes.

“After that, he came out here and ran into some customers threatening them, and then took off down the street,” the worker said.

IMPD wouldn’t comment on the case as it remains under investigation – they do know that people are out shopping or doing business due to the holiday season.

“Lots of business owners have a plan – in case they are involved in a robbery or a shoplifting,” IMPD officer William Young said.

They do offer this advice for those who are working or shopping during the holidays.

“We don’t want people to get too comfortable to where they are not paying attention to their surroundings – making sure – be in a well-lit area – carry a cellphone with you if you can,” Officer Young said.

The T-Mobile worker says he is just thankful that he and his coworker are safe.

“All of my coworkers have families and kids – I don’t want one of them to leave parentless,” the worker said.