Several shootings reported in Indianapolis Saturday and Sunday leave two dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A total of five shootings have been reported in Indianapolis from Saturday into Sunday morning leaving two people dead, according to IMPD.

The first shooting occurred at 1 p.m on Saturday on the near north side. A male victim was shot at 2451 Beckwith Dr. According to IMPD, the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, another shooting was reported at Willard Skate Park on the city's near east side. Two victims were reported shot and were later determined to be in stable condition.

Right after midnight, IMPD responded to a shooting at a residence in the West Edgewood neighborhood on the south side. A victim was found by police with gunshot wounds and was reported in critical condition. IMPD has not provided an update on the victim's condition.

Early morning Sunday, just after 4:30 a.m., IMPD reported that a victim walked into Community Hospital South with gunshot wound(s). The victim was reported to be in stable condition. IMPD did not provide any other additional information.

The most recent shooting occurred at 862 Chapelwood Blvd at approximately 8:32 a.m Sunday morning. At this location, an apartment complex on the west side near Ben Davis High School, a victim was found shot in critical condition. IMPD later reported that the victim died.

