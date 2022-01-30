'She did not deserve it': Family remembers 21-year-old shooting victim Alexis Dompier

INDIANAPOLIS — Recalling memories of 21-year-old Alexis Dompier is “painful but wonderful” for her grandparents.

Police say Dompier was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a car Thursday afternoon on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

“She was tiny, but she wouldn’t back down from anybody at all,” Kenny Boyd said.

Provided by family The family of Alexis Dompier (left) is remembering her after she was shot and killed in Indianapolis on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

WRTV spoke with Kenny and Gracie Boyd on Saturday about their granddaughter.

“She did not deserve it,” Gracie Boyd said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area near West 38th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound who was dead, IMPD Officer William Young said. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified Dompier as the victim on Friday.

“Alexis was very nice kind,” Gracie Boyd said. “She loved her son.”

Photo Provided/Friend of Alexis Friends are remembering Alexis Dompier, who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 27, 2022, on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

As the Kenny and Grace look back on the times they shared with Alexis, they see a lot of her in her 3-year-old son.

“Little Jax, he has a lot of her features, facial features,” Kenny Boyd said.

As the family continues to grieve, they know that their family and friends are right by their side.

RELATED | 'She was always the light of the room': Woman shot and killed in car on northwest side of Indianapolis

The circumstances leading up to the shooting that killed Dompier remain under investigation. Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.