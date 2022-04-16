'She did not deserve this': Advocates say Indianapolis triple-shooting tied to domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Tonight, Metro police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

Advocates say they believe this was a case of domestic violence.

“Summer, I love you. You didn't deserve this," said Fantazia Gully, who identified herself as the sister of victim Summer Stamps.

It was a devastating afternoon as a family tried to piece together what happened at this apartment complex off of Holly Springs Drive West that claimed the lives of three people.

"They were in that area first. I don't know if they had just got here, but when I was here that's what I saw first," said Chelsea Laureano, a neighbor.

Laureano said she witnessed the shooting firsthand as she was unloading groceries from her car.

"Immediately as I put my groceries down you just heard a loud, really loud screaming. She was just screaming," said Laureano.

According to IMPD, when officers got to the scene they found three people inside the building. All were pronounced dead.

Stamps' family said she was moving out of the apartment she shared with her boyfriend with the help of her father when the situation took a turn.

"What I can say is that it was likely domestic violence," said Danyette Smith, director of domestic violence programming for the City of Indianapolis.

Smith said the city has seen a significant increase in domestic violence calls. The area where the shooting happened is on the top 10 list for frequent domestic violence runs and calls with IMPD.

"We know the 46254 is one of the zip codes that is suffering from domestic violence within the communities. It's not something that's new this quarter, it's been on our radar for about a year now. So, this is one of the areas we want to make sure we get into and give those resources for domestic violence," said Smith.

Smith said if you are in a domestic violence situation, having a safety plan when you're leaving is important.

"Especially if there is a gun in the home or in the possession of someone who could be an abuser," said Smith.

Springs' family shares that sentiment.

"To all the women that's battling domestic violence, leave while you can because your life is not worth it. Your life is more valuable than any man and any woman that could be placed in your life," said Gully.

Police have not identified the third person who was found dead inside the apartment at this time. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.