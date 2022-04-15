Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found shot to death inside of an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive W just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot. Arriving officers located three people inside the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and identities have not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.