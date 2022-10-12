Shots fired at unmarked vehicle undercover Indianapolis police officer was in

INDIANAPOLIS — Shots were fired at an unmarked police vehicle while an undercover Indianapolis police officer was inside early Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was investigating around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue near Sutherland Avenue, according to a press release. The release didn't state what the officer was investigating.

While the officer was inside his car, someone in another car drove by and shot at the officer's car, according to the release. The officer's car was struck by at least one bullet.

Photo Provided/IMPD

The officer is a member of IMPD's North District Violence Reduction Team.

At this time, detectives do not believe any officers returned fire, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

Because the officer was working in an undercover capacity, he was not wearing a body camera, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the department's Critical Incident Response Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Scott Stauffer at 317-327-3475 or email at Scott.Stauffer@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

