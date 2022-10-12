Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Shots fired at unmarked vehicle undercover Indianapolis police officer was in

Photo 2.jpg
Photo Provided/IMPD
An undercover Indianapolis police officer's car was struck by gunfire on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on the north side of the city. The officer was conducting an investigation at the time and was not injured.
Photo 2.jpg
Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 10:29:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Shots were fired at an unmarked police vehicle while an undercover Indianapolis police officer was inside early Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was investigating around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue near Sutherland Avenue, according to a press release. The release didn't state what the officer was investigating.

While the officer was inside his car, someone in another car drove by and shot at the officer's car, according to the release. The officer's car was struck by at least one bullet.

Photo 1.jpg

The officer is a member of IMPD's North District Violence Reduction Team.

At this time, detectives do not believe any officers returned fire, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

Because the officer was working in an undercover capacity, he was not wearing a body camera, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the department's Critical Incident Response Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Scott Stauffer at 317-327-3475 or email at Scott.Stauffer@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE