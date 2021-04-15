Special prosecutor to be assigned after deputy shot man in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — A special prosecutor will be named in the case involving Marion County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Lt. Jason Lee who shot a man Saturday in Broad Ripple.

Lee shot William Manery, 30, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple, according to IMPD. Manery was wanted in both Tennessee and South Carolina.

Lee has joined the office's reserve division in April 2017, MCSO Public Information Officer Katie Carlson said in an email on Tuesday.

Saturday's incident is under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation.

Lee was placed on administrative leave following the shooting and will remain on administrative leave until the investigations conclude.

