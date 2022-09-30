State police looking for person who fired shots at officer in South Bend, drove off

SOUTH BEND — Authorities are searching for a person accused of firing gunshots at an officer during an encounter late Thursday in South Bend.

It happened while the Indiana State Excise officer was working a special detail at local convenience stores, according to a news release from Indiana State Police, which is now investigating the shooting.

The officer was following the suspect, who was driving a silver vehicle — possibly a late 90s Honda Civic — about 9:30 p.m. northeast on Rockne Drive. The suspect then led police to the intersection of Rockne Drive Drive and North Jacob Street, where he got out of his vehicle.

He then fired several shots at the front of a vehicle driven by the officer. The officer returned fire, at which point the suspend fled on foot and sped off in the silver vehicle. The officer did not chase the suspect.

Police aren't sure whether the suspect was wounded during the exchange of gunfire. The officer was not injured.

ISP says the suspect is considered "armed and dangerous". It's asking anyone who may know more about his whereabouts or the shooting to contact its Bremen post at 574-546-4900.

Additional information hasn't been released.