INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight double shooting on the cities northeast side that has left one man dead and another injured was all caught on surveillance camera.

“It’s shocking to know that it was only a 100 or so feet from our home and we missed it and didn’t hear it – that’s alarming,” Melinda Benbow, the owner Urban Uplander Pet Care LLC said.

Surveillance video provided by Exxon Gas station shows two people approaching a car and then firing shots before running off.

That gas station is located on the corner of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting left 22-year-old Na’Shun Wright dead and another man injured. Friends describe wright as man who never hesitated to put others before himself.

“It’s also alarming that there are so many shootings and its scary when it hits this close to home,” Benbow said.

Benbow has lived across the street from the Exxon Gas Station for the last year. She runs her own business called urban uplander pet care and she says she is a legal gun owner.

“There must be better regulation. All the signs are pointing to something is wrong here, if that means I don’t get to go out and go hunting with my dogs, but it means another child or 22-year-old doesn’t get killed I’m for it,” Benbow said.

IMPD Senior Chaplain Patricia Holman has been with the department for more than 30 years, she is retiring on Friday.

“I’ve had a cousin who was murdered over a gold chain, so I’ve been in a position to understand,” Holman said.

Holman says that the community needs to come together to put an end to gun violence.

“It’s a double loss – you lost young people who are now dead, and you lost the person who did it,” Chaplain Holman concluded.