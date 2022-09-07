Suspect in Bloomington parking garage sexual assault arrested in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois man has been arrested and faces rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement charges after an 18-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in a Bloomington parking garage.

Bloomington Police say the suspect, Andre J. Hardy, was found in Joliet, Illinois on Wednesday morning. He was arrested, interviewed and is now awaiting extradition to Monroe County.

"The Bloomington Police Department is extremely appreciative of those that called in with information that led to the identification of Hardy and thanks all of those that shared the photographs which ultimately led to his arrest," Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo said in a news release.

The woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.

The woman said the man then grabbed her from behind and tackled her between two vehicles before sexually assaulting her.

The victim began yelling "help," "please don't do this" and stop," according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim believes an approaching bystander scared Hardy away and he ran down the steps and out of the garage heading north across 7th Street.

Police say investigators began trying to locate Hardy, and eventually determined that he had left Bloomington and was in Illinois.

Online court records do not show an initial appearance date for Hardy.