Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year.

Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.

provided by family Rashid Swaray Conteh was killed in a deadly crash in on September 29, 2022.

A court document alleges that Gaskill caused the crash that killed Conteh by driving at 55 mph in a 30 mph zone and failed to stop at a stop sign, never applying his brakes, before t-boning a Lyft in which Rashid Conteh and two others were passengers.

WRTV is working to get more information on the SDP, which was filed Tuesday.

A prosecutor's office spokesperson told WRTV the court ordered the SDP over the State’s argument and objection.

The Conteh family shared the following statement with WRTV's Kelsey Anderson:

“We are extremely disappointed that specialized driving privileges were granted to the drunk driver who killed our son and brother. We continue to seek the transparency IMPD promised in relation to their internal investigation, namely how this drunk driver walked away from the scene of the accident without a sobriety test as required by statute. If this test had been done, we believe driving privileges would not have been granted today.” Conteh family

An autopsy determined Conteh's cause of death was "multiple blunt force injuries resulting from an accident."

Nelson Conteh, Rashid Conteh's brother, the other passenger and the driver of the Lyft were also injured.

The affidavit states that Connor Gaskill told an officer he "did not remember how the accident happened" and initially claimed the Lyft had turned in front of him on East 24th Street. When questioned further, "he stated he couldn't give an honest answer about how the crash occurred."

Gaskill's next court date is scheduled for March 27, online court records show.

WRTV has reached out to Gaskill's attorney but have not heard back.

