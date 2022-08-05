Suspect in fatal shooting at Muncie Walmart charged with murder

MUNCIE — The man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week in a Walmart parking lot is now charged with murder and several other related offenses.

Officials allege Tyler Abrams, 32, of Muncie, killed Sam Gillum when he opened fire late Saturday, July 30 at the store.

Muncie police found Gillum with a gunshot wound to his head while they responded about 8:44 p.m. Saturday, July 30 to the store, 4801 West Clara Ln., for a report of a shooting.

Gillum was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Afterward, police were able to identify Abrams as a suspect through eyewitness accounts and surveillance video of the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.

The video showed Gillum going from the store to his car when a man, later identified as Abrams, walks up to him, points something at him, then turns and runs away, the affidavit alleges.

Police later found Abrams hiding in a home about one mile from the store. When officers approached him, he immediately put his hands up and said, "I give up, I'm turning myself in," according to the affidavit.

He was then placed under arrest.

Police believe Abrams discarded the gun used in the shooting about 26 minutes after the fact, as they did not find a firearm in his possession, according to the affidavit.

Abrams is charged with murder, criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice and pointing a firearm, court records show.

As of Friday, Abrams had not been scheduled for an initial court appearance.