Suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder captured in Indiana

Ind. — U.S. Marshals say a man wanted for the murder of rapper Young Dolph was captured Tuesday in Indiana.

A specific location where Justin Johnson, 23, was found was not given.

On Jan. 5, the U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to Johnson's capture.

Johnson was wanted on a first degree murder warrant and was on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday; a time has not been announced.

Young Dolph, whose given name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed at a Tennessee bakery called Makeda’s Butter Cookies in November 2021.

Young Dolph released several albums throughout his music career, with his first studio album being “King of Memphis.” That album was released in 2016 and peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts.