Suspect in Tipton man's 2020 shooting death released from jail ahead of trial

TIPTON — The suspect in a December 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old Tipton man has been released from jail ahead of his trial, records show.

It comes after Joseph R. Temple's motion for a speedy trial after the jury trial was postponed, according to online court records. According to Tipton County jail records, he was released per a court order Friday morning.

Temple was ordered to be released from Tipton County Jail on Friday. A filing that day shows his jury trial was postponed from Oct. 4 this year to Jan. 31, 2023.

"The Jury Trial in this cause is continued and this matter is now set for Final Pre-Trial Conference on 1/13/2023 at 10:00 a.m. and Jury Trial on 1/31/2023 at 9:00 a.m. It is further Ordered that the Defendant be released from the Tipton County Jail, as the 10/4/2022 Jury Trial being continued was on the Defendant's Motion for Speedy Trial," court records show.

Prosecutors allege Temple fatally shot 19-year-old Noe Alexander Contreras early Dec. 9, 2020 at Temple's Sharpville home in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Temple was 46 at the time of the shooting.

Temple was subsequently arrested and charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Court records show Temple had unsuccessfully argued for his release from jail after his trial was postponed. In May 2021, his motion for a pre-trial release was denied.

Temple is scheduled to appear for a final pre-trial conference Jan. 13, 2023 at Tipton Circuit Court ahead of his jury trial.

WRTV has contacted the Tipton County Prosecutor's Office and is waiting to hear back.