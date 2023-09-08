Suspended IMPD Officer sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison for 2021 excessive force arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspended IMPD officer has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison for his use of excessive force against a man in 2021.

Eric Huxley received a one year and a day imprisonment sentence after entering a plea agreement related to an incident in which he kicked Jermaine Vaughn in the head and face "without lawful justification", causing bodily injury to that person.

Huxley will also serve six months home confinement following his imprisonment.

Body camera footage shows Vaughn handcuffed and on the ground when Huxley "intentionally raised his right food and drove it down" onto Vaughn's head and face.

According to court documents, Huxley pleaded guilty on federal charges in acceptance of a reduced sentence. The plea however, does not protect Huxley from state charges.

Huxley faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

“In addition to the trauma inflicted on victims, police officers who break the law and use excessive force damage the community’s trust in the law enforcement profession,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Officers put themselves at risk every day doing a difficult and sometimes dangerous job to uphold the law and protect their communities. Those who instead commit crimes must be identified and prosecuted. Today’s sentencing demonstrates that the FBI, Justice Department and our U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to seeking accountability for those who violate people’s civil rights under the color of law.”

The federal plea agreement does not have a factor into the charges brought against Huxley by the state of Indiana. He is due back in state court on October 3 for those charges.

IMPD provided the following statement following the sentencing:

IMPD is aware that today Eric Huxley was sentenced on federal charges. This investigation was the culmination of an internal use of force investigation and criminal investigation. When Chief Randal Taylor learned the facts of this incident, he ordered an immediate review by the Special Investigations Unit and by Internal Affairs.

Huxley remains suspended without pay. Chief Taylor has asked the Civilian Police Merit Board to terminate Huxley’s employment with the IMPD. His recommendation is still pending a determination by the board, which will happen after the criminal process is complete. A criminal case remains open with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.