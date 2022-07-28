Teen shooting on northwest side captured on surveillance video

INDIANAPOLIS--- Surveillance video shows the tense moments leading up and following shots being fired Wednesday night into Xpress Pantry on the northwest side. The pantry is located off North High School Road.

“From what we could tell right now, there was a male in a silver or gray charger with a sunroof that pulled up and walked into a started shooting the individual,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Maj. Kerry Buckner said.

Metro Police say that a 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Surveillance video NW teen shooting

“We are just trying to keep up at this point – we really need the public to step in and help us out with the violence,” Buckner said.

Nearly 12 hours later – a shattered window is a vivid reminder of yet another shooting as Metro Police is calling for the public’s help.

“We can only pick up the pieces once we are sent to someplace and try to protect the people that we can protect,” Buckner said.

Just down the road from where the shooting took place, Reverend Wayne Moore with Olivet Missionary Baptist Church knows all too well how common violence is in the city.

It’s a community show where people talk about issues in the community,” Reverend Moore said.

Reverend Moore also has his own podcast where he talks about the hot topics pressing the city.

“At this particular time teen violence is very painful for our city,” Reverend Moore added.

He said that we as a community must come up with some type of strategy that with show teens violence is not productive for their life.

“We still must keep telling kids and pointing them in the right direction and put them on the right pathway,” Reverend Moore said.