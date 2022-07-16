Third member of Muncie family found dead, police say all suspects accounted for

MUNCIE — Muncie Police say the third member of a family was found dead Thursday, one day after two people were fatally shot during a suspected home invasion.

Police say Kyler Ryan Musick, 19, was found in the area of County Road 475E and S. Windsor Road.

Musick was reported missing on Wednesday after family members had no contact with him following the double homicide.

Malcolm Perdue, 69, and Kyndra Swift, 51, were found in a home just before 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Liberty Street. Both were later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, Muncie Police said Musick's homicide was being investigated in conjunction with Perdue and Swift's homicides.

Police said Thursday there is no active threat to the public and three suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 765-747-4867 or 765-747-4838.