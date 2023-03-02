Watch Now
Trafalgar man found guilty of killing his 4-month-old daughter

Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 12:18:42-05

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A Hendricks County jury convicted 31-year-old Richard Osowski, of Trafalgar, of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and aggravated battery resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents, the investigation by the Danville Metropolitan Police Department started Jan. 11, 2020, when a 4-month-old baby was brought to Hendricks Regional Health Hospital.

Police records say the child was initially brought to the hospital for redness around the eyes and trouble breathing. Upon further evaluation, the child showed signs of a head injury.

The child was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. According to police documents, the 4-month-old was pronounced dead on Jan. 18, 2020.

The Marion County Coroner's Office found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and spine.

Osowski’s sentencing is set for March 23.

