Trucker to serve 45 years for 2020 crash that killed 4 siblings, injured father on I-70 in Richmond

RICHMOND — A truck driver who killed four young siblings in a construction zone nearly two years ago was ordered to serve 45 years in prison unsuspended.

A Wayne Superior Court judge handed the sentence down Wednesday to Corey R. Withrow of Ohio, who pleaded guilty to five of the nine counts against him as part of a mercy plea, according to court records.

Withrow pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and one count of causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was ordered to serve nine years for each count, all of which is a level 4 felony.

Withrow killed four children and severely injured their father in a fiery crash in July 2020 along Interstate 70 in Richmond.

The four children who died were identified as Anesa Noel Acosta, 15, Quintin Michael McGowan, 13, Brekkin Riley Bruce and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6.

The children's father suffered burns across 56% of his body.

According to court documents released shortly after the crash, Withrow was behind the wheel of the semi-truck as it approached slowed traffic entering a construction zone. Withrow told investigators he had just looked down at his phone prior to the crash.

Multiple witnesses, including a doctor from North Carolina, said the truck never slowed and crashed into the car and then another semi at full speed. Investigators later determined Withrow was going 72 mph at the time of impact, which was 17 miles over the posted speed limit of 55-miles-per-hour in the construction zone.

Following the crash, police said they found Withrow along the side of the road, staggering and off-balance with slurred speech, according to those court documents. A blood draw was obtained following a warrant which showed evidence of marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamine in Withrow's system.

Witnesses also told investigators that Withrow's truck had been driving erratically for three or four miles prior to the crash. At one point, his truck pushed another semi into the shoulder.

In addition to his sentence, Withrow has an immediate 12-year license suspension that went into effect in July 2020, according to court officials.

Withrow still has pending cases out of Ohio.

WRTV Digital Content Producer Katie Cox contributed to this report.