TSA finds nine guns at Indianapolis International Airport in April, 34 in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — According to a release, Transportation Security Administration officers at Indianapolis International Airport (IND) intercepted nine firearms at security checkpoints in April.

Three firearms were found three days in a row in separate incidents on April 26, April 27 and April 28, TSA said. All three guns were loaded.

So far in 2023, TSA said a total of 34 guns were found at IND checkpoints.

In 2022, a total of 68 guns were found over the entire year.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” Indiana TSA Acting Federal Security Director Kevin Bidwell said. “This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement.”

TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons in the airport has increased and can reach as high as $14,950.

In addition, TSA will revoke TSA Precheck eligibilty for at least five years for passengers caught with firearms.

TSA says passengers are permitted to travel with a firearm in checked bags if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Firearm possession laws vary by state. TSA says travelers should check the laws of the place they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on their website.