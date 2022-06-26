Two dead, one seriously injured after separate weekend shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two people are dead and another is in serious condition after two separate incidents.

On Saturday, officers responded to a gas station in the 3400 block of N. Keystone Avenue. IMPD officer William Young said in an email that the victim had injuries consistent with trauma, but a homicide brief released Sunday said the injuries were consistent with a gunshout wound(s). The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the exact manner and cause of death.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arrival, Young said.

IMPD investigators do not believe there is an immediate threat to the area.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers found two shooting victims in the 1500 block of Renton Street. That's near South Keystone Avenue and East Minnesota Street. One person has died and the other is in serious condition, according to IMPD.

No other information about Sunday's shooting was immediately available.

This story will be updated.