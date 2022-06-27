Indianapolis peacekeeper shot and killed at gas station on North Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A peacekeeper for the city of Indianapolis was shot and killed at a gas station Saturday night.

John "JB" Barnett, Sr., 45, was shot around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

In a tweet, the city's Office of Public Health and Safety said they are remembering Barnett as a comedian who could make everyone laugh and laughed with them.

"One of the most important things to remember about him was his joy—the joy he brought to his children, his friends, his work, and his family," a tweet from OPHS read.

He was an outreach worker and worked with the violence reduction team to help give back, according to OPHS.

According to an incident brief from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, his death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Larry Craciunoiu. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

You can read the full statement below: