Indianapolis peacekeeper shot and killed at gas station on North Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A peacekeeper for the city of Indianapolis was shot and killed at a gas station Saturday night.
John "JB" Barnett, Sr., 45, was shot around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.
In a tweet, the city's Office of Public Health and Safety said they are remembering Barnett as a comedian who could make everyone laugh and laughed with them.
"One of the most important things to remember about him was his joy—the joy he brought to his children, his friends, his work, and his family," a tweet from OPHS read.
He was an outreach worker and worked with the violence reduction team to help give back, according to OPHS.
According to an incident brief from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, his death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.
The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Larry Craciunoiu. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.
You can read the full statement below:
Last night, we lost a team member. There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling. But here are a few to remember the life of a father, a son, a partner, and a brother:
John “JB” Barnett was a comedian. He could make everyone laugh, and he laughed with them. One of the most important things to remember about him was his joy—the joy he brought to his children, his friends, his work, and his family. JB was a proud man, dedicated to his community. As an outreach worker with our violence reduction team, he continued the mission he always had: to give back. He spent this past Friday night at Riverside Park in typical JB fashion, working with kids to make sure they felt loved and safe. He spent his life making sure he would leave a legacy in the people he helped. Maybe most strongly, this legacy will live on in his children, who were everything to him. Friends and family will make sure they remember how special their dad was. Too often we talk about problems, without talking about solutions. JB was a solution. His life is not in vain, because he changed our city for the better. Today, we are thinking of JB’s children, mother, and family as they navigate this incredibly challenging time. But we also will remember the laughter. The person he was. And the caring soul that he had. We remember JB.