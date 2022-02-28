Two injured, including child, in shooting on North Beville Avenue in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded after someone shot at a house from the outside Monday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting just after 6 a.m. in the 900 block of North Beville Avenue near East 10th Street.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said an 11-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were shot. Medics transported both to the hospital in stable condition.

Burris said shots were fired from the outside into the home.

Police do not know if the shooting was random or targeted, Burris said.

IMPD not provided information about a possible suspect.